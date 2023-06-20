New club aiming to help with exercising your mind monthly
People looking to exercise their minds now have a new monthly option to do just that.
On Tuesday evening, the Simcoe County Chess Club held its inaugural meeting. The group plans to meet monthly, providing a venue for people of all ages who love chess.
"Every time there's a move made on the board, there's a new puzzle to solve, so I like that," says club founder Pekka Reinio. "But I also like the camaraderie, the friendships, the chatting, the analyzing and the laughs that we have after each game."
The club is open to everyone over the age of 16, free of charge. Reinio says he's observed an increased interest in the game throughout the pandemic but says it really is a social game.
"I know that people in the area are looking for a place to play in person," said Reinio. "It's great to play online, but people want to play with other people. It's fun to play chess and exercise your mind, but it's also fun to socialize and meet other people, and that's what the chess club is for."
The club will meet on the third Tuesday of every month at the Painswick Public Library.
