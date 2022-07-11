New club helps Edmontonians enjoy accessible cycling

A new bicycle club offers Edmontonians a new way to cruise the outdoors and connect with new people.

Semi-Social Cycling Club offers guided bike rides through the city at three difficulty levels. Each ride ends with a visit to a local brewery for a chance to get to know fellow club members and enjoy an optional crisp pint or non-alcoholic beverage.

Paul Manning-Hunter, one of the club organizers, told CTV News Edmonton the club was formed after he wanted to join a cycling club but had to go through tryouts or make regular commitments.

"(It all) seemed like a lot of pressure," Manning-Hunter said. "I just want to ride with people.

"We just thought there was a gap for that sort of thing in Edmonton," he added. "So we figured, let's make our own."

The club offers casual rides of five to 10 kilometres up to challenging routes of around 30 kilometres.

"We just wanted it to be for everybody," Manning-Hunter added. "No pressure on skill level, age, ability or anything like that."

"It's fun to ride with people. It's a lot more fun than doing it on your own. We thought it was a good way to get people out, meet some new people, and have a beer."

The club has been met with huge fanfare, Manning-Hunter said.

"It's just positive vibes all around," he said. "Go chill if you want. Go hard if you want. It's for everybody."

Marianne Stover, who is a member of several other cycling groups, said she enjoyed the laid-back attitude the club promotes.

"This is a nice casual option," Stover said. "It's just a nice reason to ride."

"I love to bike. I love beer. So that combo got me pretty immediately," she added.

For more information, visit the Semi-Social Cycling Club's website.