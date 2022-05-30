New CMHR exhibit looks at how people think about racism

A new exhibit at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights is exploring racism and how people think about it.

Walter Stoddard is one of the minds behind the exhibit and is a researcher at the Ontario Science Centre.

He said the project's goal was to look at the human mind and see if there are interventions that might be possible.

Through working on the exhibit, he said researchers don't have all the answers yet, but the exhibit can help everyone explore the topic.

