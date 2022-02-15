iHeartRadio

New cold records set on Valentine's Day across the northeast

File: A man waits for the bus braving temperatures which felt like -40C with windchill in Ottawa, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2013. (Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

It may have been the day to celebrate red hot love, but several cities in northeastern Ontario set new cold temperature records on Valentine's Day.

Greater Sudbury recorded a low of -30.4 on Monday, breaking the previous record of -28.8 set in 2003.

Temperatures in North Bay, meanwhile, dipped to a chilly -35, breaking the previous record of -33.9 set way back in 1943.

Sault Ste. Marie just broke its previous record, hitting -30.8, a bit colder than the previous record of -30.6 set in 1974.

Timmins missed setting a record – it hit a low of -34.4, still more than two degrees warmer than -36.7, which the city saw on Feb. 14, 1970. 

12