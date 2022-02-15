New cold records set on Valentine's Day across the northeast

It may have been the day to celebrate red hot love, but several cities in northeastern Ontario set new cold temperature records on Valentine's Day.

Greater Sudbury recorded a low of -30.4 on Monday, breaking the previous record of -28.8 set in 2003.

Temperatures in North Bay, meanwhile, dipped to a chilly -35, breaking the previous record of -33.9 set way back in 1943.

Sault Ste. Marie just broke its previous record, hitting -30.8, a bit colder than the previous record of -30.6 set in 1974.

Timmins missed setting a record – it hit a low of -34.4, still more than two degrees warmer than -36.7, which the city saw on Feb. 14, 1970.