New Colwood wilderness trail connects mountain communities to beaches below
CTV News Vancouver Island Journalist
Scott Cunningham
A new trail system will help Colwood realize its "mountain to beach" access plan.
Mayor Rob Martin and other municipal staff opened the Applegate Trail this month with the hope of connecting new and booming communities on the West Shore.
The trail is found behind Dressler Road between Wishart Road and the Painter Trail.
A key reason for cutting the ribbon of the new trail in the Colwood area is to allow students to walk and cycle to Royal Bay Secondary school from neighbourhoods above the new community.
The trail will connect Outlook Park running down towards Royal Bay with plans to eventually link with Royal Beach.
Plans also include the trail connecting with Latoria Creek Park.
