New convention debuts in London, Ont., celebrating a substance-free lifestyle
A first-of-its-kind convention was held in London Saturday at Dundas Place, celebrating a substance-free lifestyle.
“This is the Sober Connection Convention. What we recognize is there’s lots of places and spaces that don’t serve alcohol, that don’t promote substance use. Whether you’re in addiction recovery or you just choose not to use those substances for health [related reasons]. We want to highlight those places and spaces here in London,” said convention spokesperson Sarah Montes.
The one-day event featured businesses and services that are geared towards those in a substance-free lifestyle. The hope for organizers is that this will become a larger, annual event.
The organization is also using its website to promote those businesses and events year-round.
“What we’re doing on [the website] is, we’re giving out free business listings. So, if you’re a sober-friendly business, or if you have sober-friendly events, you can go on the website and log in and register your business and get a free business listing,” said spokesperson Dean Anderson. “Then anybody who’s looking for sober-friendly, substance-free activities can go to the website and find you right there.”
-
Terry Fox Run takes over Sudbury's Bell ParkIt was a moving scene as well over a hundred participants weaved their way through Sudbury's Bell Park on Sunday to take part in the annual Terry Fox Run.
-
'Our government needs healing circles': Manitoba Greens kick off campaignThe Green Party of Manitoba launched its provincial election campaign this weekend, outlining a platform with a focus on the saving the environment, improving health care, reforming democracy, and helping Manitoba's politicians work together.
-
Man killed in 'targeted' shooting in Burnaby, vehicle on fire found nearby: RCMPA man was shot dead in Burnaby Saturday afternoon, according to police.
-
Impaired driver slams into crash site on Mississauga highway, 4 hospitalized: OPPFour people are in hospital after an impaired driver crashed into the site of a collision on a Mississauga highway, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Arrests made in morning kidnapping in SarniaJust before 8 a.m. Sunday, Sarnia Police Service received a report from a concerned citizen saying someone had been assaulted by two people and forced into a vehicle.
-
'Terry's legacy continues to inspire': Hundreds participate in 43rd Terry Fox Run in WinnipegHundreds of runners and walkers in Assiniboine Park kicked off the 43rd annual Terry Fox Run Sunday, with Terry Fox's own brother leading the pack.
-
The 'fittest' firefighters in the world compete in SarniaThe ‘fittest’ firefighters in Canada and three other nations are wrapping up several days of competition in Sarnia.
-
N.B. couple proceeds with wedding amid onslaught from post-tropical storm LeePost-tropical storm Lee may have thrown a wrench into Sarah and Dave Roy's wedding plans, but the newlyweds feel the upheaval it caused on their big day is nothing but a positive sign for their future life together.
-
BBC is 'urgently looking' into issues raised by Brand reportBritain's BBC said on Sunday it was 'urgently looking into the issues' raised by allegations of sexual assault made against the broadcaster's former employee, British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who denies the accusations.