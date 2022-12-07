New Costco gas station in Sudbury opening this week

It is news many in Greater Sudbury have been waiting for: CTV News has confirmed the new Costco gas station is scheduled to open this week.

Store members will be able to purchase two types of gasoline – regular and premium -- at the new station built next to the warehouse on the Kingsway in the New Sudbury area.

The gas station has 24 pumps, Costco spokesperson Martin Groleau told CTV News in a phone interview Wednesday.

It is scheduled to open Friday at 6:30 a.m., but if conditions allow, the gas station could open early on Thursday afternoon.

The Sudbury warehouse is the only Costco located in northern Ontario.

Costco gas stations in other cities usually have lower-priced gasoline compared to other stations where a paid membership is not required.