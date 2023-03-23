New councillor for South Bruce
Ron Schnurr is coming back to South Bruce council.
The Municipality appointed Schnurr, to take over from Mildmay-Carrick councillor, Audrey Bross who resigned in February.
Bross was one of two Mildway-Carrick councillors acclaimed to the position during last October’s municipal election.
Schnurr is a former South Bruce councillor with strong ties to the community with history both on council, and as a member of many local sports and community organizations.
South Bruce Mayor Mark Goetz said he feels that Schnurr will be a great addition to the council, adding that his previous experience as a councillor and his current involvement with numerous community committees will be an asset.
“I’m excited to collaborate with Councillor Schnurr to continue the work of this council,” Goetz said.
The Municipality of South Bruce is one of two communities in Ontario that remain as potential permanent hosts for Canada’s high level nuclear waste.
The proposed plan would see millions of used nuclear fuel bundles buried in a vast underground facility has divided the community.
A community vote is expected on the proposed project later this year or early next year.
