New councillor sworn-in for Kanata-North

Kanata-North has a new Ottawa councillor.

Cathy Curry was sworn in Friday morning during an in-person ceremony held at Ottawa City Hall.

Council appointed Curry to fill the vacancy left by former councillor Jenna Sudds, after she became the Liberal MP for Kanata Carleton in the recent federal election.

"I think I bring a lot to the table, but I also know I have a lot to learn," Curry said at the ceremony.

"I know there are a lot of important issues for the people of Kanata; and, I also understand that there are a lot of important issues for the people of Ottawa as a whole - so, I will do my very best, it’s a big job."

Curry was a trustee and board chair with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and is currently a board member at CHEO, the Caldwell Family Centre, Ronald McDonald House Ottawa, the Ontario Centre of Excellence for Child and Youth Mental Health and Ottawa Fusion Volleyball. She is also a grants committee member at the Ottawa Community Foundation. She has a Bachelor’s of English Language and Literature from the University of Western Ontario and a Masters of Science in Education from Niagara University.

"Ms. Curry comes with a tremendous amount of governance experience, having chaired the Ottawa School Board - the largest school board in the city - been a trustee, been a valuable member of a number of groups, including the community foundation grants committee, as well as the children’s hospital of eastern Ontario, and many other organizations to benefit our community on a voluntary basis,” said Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson.

Council chose to appoint a new representative instead of holding a byelection in January 2022 to replace Sudds. The decision was made, in part, because an appointed councillor would be sworn in right away and therefore able to participate in 2022 budget delegations, and because of the more than $500,000 cost for a byelection.

"I think we had a very thorough discussion with every member who put their name forward; I was delighted to see that you won on the first ballot, congratulations; and, welcome to City Hall and your role as both a City Councllor and a ward representative for the people of Kanata North."

With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Ted Raymond