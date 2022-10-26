New councillors in Sudbury eager to get to work

As the dust settles from Monday's municipal election, there are a number of new faces on local councils across the north.

That includes three new people who are stepping into city politics in Sudbury.

Mike Parent, who was elected to represent Ward 5, said he’s new to municipal politics and is looking forward to the challenge.

He was surprised to knock off incumbent Bob Kirwan, but said some new faces will bring a fresh perspective to council.

“I think it was a message from the constituents that they wanted a different direction from their representative,” Parent said.

“For me now, it’s to take that and to follow those expectations for the next four years.”

Parent said when he started campaigning in June, people told him they were concerned about bad roads in the city and the cost of living.

But going into September, things changed.

“The priority is affordability,” he said.

“People are feeling the squeeze -- the natural gas and hydro going up -- they’re so concerned they’re going to be squeezed out of their homes. That dominated many of our conversations coming up to the election day.”

In Ward 7, Natalie Labbee is new to city council in Sudbury, but has experience in municipal politics in another northern town.

“Those community outreach opportunities and my knowledge of volunteer development and recruitment, community development, economic development, tourism -- just my love of community -- I think is going to resonate with the rest of the people in my ward,” Labbee said.

As someone who works with seniors, she says affordability is also a concern for her constituents.

“There is so much inflation going on, I think the responsibility of council is just to keep our property taxes manageable,” she said.

“Especially seniors or people on a fixed income and even dual incomes. People are really having a hard time, struggling right now to make ends meet.”

The other newcomer to council is Pauline Fortin, who defeated incumbent Geoff McCausland. Unfortunately, Fortin was unavailable for comment.

With just under three weeks before their official swearing in, the new councillors said they will be working on building connections with the community and their counterparts on council.

The inauguration is Nov. 17.