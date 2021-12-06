New COVID-19 assessment centre opening on Mondays in Stittsville
A new COVID-19 testing option will be available for residents in Ottawa's west end.
The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce announced plans for a temporary assessment centre on Mondays at the Fringewood Community Centre in Stittsville.
The COVID-19 testing will be available for anyone six months of age and older who meet the current testing criteria.
"With testing demand especially high in the evenings and early in the week, the assessment centre will be open on Mondays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.," said the task force in a statement.
Residents will be required to make an appointment before visiting the assessment centre.To book an appointment, visit ottawapublichealth.ca/covidtesting or call 613-258-3192.
The assessment centre in Stittsville will remain open on Mondays throughout the holiday season, but will be closed on Monday, Dec. 20. The task force says the assessment centre at the Fringewood Community Centre on Fringewood Drive will remain open until Jan. 31.
