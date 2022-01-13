New COVID-19 assessment centres opening in Waterloo Region to ease hospital pressures

Two new COVID-19 clinical assessment centres are opening in Waterloo Region, the latest effort to ease pressure on local hospitals.

The centres will only be for patients with moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

One has been set up at St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener after they temporarily repurposed one of their clinic spaces.

Cambridge Memorial Hospital will continue to offer testing, but will also offer clinical COVID-19 assessments.

According to the release, both hospitals are able to make this shift as a result of the province's decision to ramp down non-urgent/emergent surgeries, procedures, imaging and clinics.

It goes on to say: "The burden of COVID-19 on our hospitals over the past few weeks is the highest it's been since the beginning of the pandemic. For this reason, we've looked for new ways to provide easy access to care for those with COVID-19 with moderate symptoms."

Lee Fairclough, the lead for Waterloo Wellington Hospitals, noted on Tuesday during an interview with CTV Kitchener that these centres "are designed to avoid people needing to come to the emergency room if they don't need emergency level care."

MORE: Waterloo Wellington hospitals dealing with COVID-19 surge

The release indicated that these spaces will also serve as an Emergency Department alternative so staff members can continue to provide care for other patients who are seriously ill.

These assessment centres will not accept walk-in appointments and patients are advised to book ahead at these locations:

St. Mary's General Hospital – Phone: 519-744-3311, extension 1083

Cambridge Memorial Hospital – Phone: 226-895-1050 (book the medical examination appointment, Website: https://myvisit.cmh.org

More on assessment and/or testing centres in Waterloo Region:

St. Mary's General Hospital

COVID-19 Clinical Assessment Centre is located at 911 Queen's Blvd. on the ground floor.

Testing will take place at 50 Bathurst Drive for those eligible.

Cambridge Memorial Hospital

COVID-19 Clinical Assessment Centre is located at 215 Holiday Inn Drive.

Grand River Hospital

Testing centre is located 15 Charles Street West.

No clinical assessments are being offered, however there will be physician support if required.

WHEN SHOULD YOU GO TO A CLINICAL ASSESSMENT CENTRE?

The province has recently updated its online screening tool to help determine whether people should stay home and isolate or seek medical treatment.

The hospitals say it can also be used for their clinical assessment centres.

Anyone experiencing moderate symptoms is encouraged to book an appointment at one of the assessment clinics, while those with severe symptoms should call 911 or visit their nearest Emergency Department.