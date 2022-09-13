New COVID-19 booster arrives in Simcoe County

A new vaccine that targets both the original COVID-19 virus as well as the Omicron B1 variant arrived at the health unit today.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is now offering the bivalent COVID-19 booster to priority groups at the most significant risk of hospitalization, severe illness or death from COVID-19 infection. This includes people aged 70 years and older, and long-term care residents.

To get ahead of the expected fall surge of COVID-19, eligible individuals with six months since their last booster – or three months with informed consent – can book an appointment at local GO-VAXX buses and health unit clinics.

Appointment availability is based on vaccine supply from the federal government.

Appointments are available through the provincial COVID-19 Vaccination Portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900. Walk-ins are not available.

The following priority groups are encouraged to book appointments:

People aged 70 years and older

Residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, and those living in other congregate settings

First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults and their non-Indigenous household members aged 18 years and older

Pregnant individuals aged 18 and over

Health care workers aged 18 and over

Moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals aged 12 years and older

To prioritize distribution to these priority groups, new booster appointments for people 18 years and older will be paused until Sept. 26, when bivalent booster eligibility expands to those 18 and over.

All previously-booked booster appointments for Sept. 12 to 25 will be honoured, and, if available, the bivalent vaccine will be offered.

In the meantime, to allow for planning and preparation, people 18 years of age and older who do not belong to a priority population can start booking appointments for Sept. 26 and beyond as of Sept. 13.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the health unit offers a one-day pop-up clinic at the Ontario Works Office between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines for people aged five years and older will be available on a walk-in basis only, including a limited supply of the bivalent booster for members of the priority groups as capacity allows.

In addition, the RVH COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie offers booked appointments and walk-ins from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Appointments may also be booked with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic located in the Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital Kiwanis Building - West Entrance on Colborne St., W.