New cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at three Saskatoon schools.

On March 9, the Saskatchewan Health Authority informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) of the positive coronavirus test results, the division said in a news release.

The cases were found in individuals at St Frances Cree Bilingual School's Bateman location, St. John School and St. Edward School, GSCS said.

Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is low, GSCS said.

The affected classes will switch to online learning.