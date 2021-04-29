New COVID-19 cases in Ontario jump above 3,800 as province surpasses 8,000 deaths

Ontario is reporting more than 3,800 new COVID-19 cases as the province surpasses more than 8,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

Health officials reported 3,871 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which is an increase from the 3,480 infections on Wednesday and 3,265 on Tuesday.

With 56,939 tests completed in the previous day, the province said the test positivity rate stands at about 7.6 per cent. This is slightly higher than Wednesday’s test positivity rate, which was 7.2 per cent.

As of Thursday, there are 2,248 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those patients, 825 are being treated in intensive care units and 579 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Ontario logged 41 more COVID-19-related deaths in the previous 24-hour period, which bring the total number of fatalities to 8,029.

The province also deemed 4,245 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Thursday, bringing Ontario's number of recovered patients up to 413,010.

Thursday's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 459,477 including deaths and recoveries.

Most of the new cases reported on Thursday are in hot spot regions. Health officials reported 1,172 new cases in Toronto, 901 in Peel Region, 392 in York Region, 292 in Durham Region, and 147 in Ottawa.

Thursday also marks the halfway point of Ontario's stay-at-home order, which is set to expire on May 20.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.