Ottawa Public Health is reporting 26 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, and one additional person has died.

According to OPH's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 13,759 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began and 428 residents have lost their lives.

Across the province, health officials reported 1,072 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, along with 41 new deaths and 1,709 newly resolved cases.

The stay-at-home order for Ontario has ended in some parts of eastern Ontario. The health units of Hastings Prince Edward, Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington (KFL&A), and Renfrew County and District (RCDHU) have moved into the "Green-Prevent" level under Ontario's colour-coded framework as of 12:01 a.m. The province reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Hastings Prince Edward, two new cases in the KFL&A health unit and zero new cases in the RCDHU on Wednesday.

No new cases of either the B.1.1.7 or B.1.351 variants have been confirmed in Ottawa. The city has seen a total of six B.1.1.7 cases and one B.1.351 case to date, according to the province.

Ottawa, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit will remain under the stay-at-home order until 12:01 a.m. Feb. 16.

A downward trend in the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues, and there are fewer than 20 people in hospital with COVID-19. Weekly monitoring trends, including the rate per 100,000 population, the testing positivity rate and the estimated reproduction number, are also showing signs of decline.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health moved Ottawa into its red zone in early January.

A provincial stay-at-home order has been in effect since Jan. 14, 2021. It ends at 12:01 a.m. Feb 16.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 30.7 (down from 33.8 cases on Tuesday and 34.0 cases on Monday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.5 per cent (Feb. 3 to 9)

Reproduction number: 0.90 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The Orange-Restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VACCINES

As of Feb. 10

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 34,744*

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses delivered to Ottawa: 30,225

Moderna vaccine doses delivered to Ottawa: 4,000

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa has dropped to 402 from 420 on Tuesday. This is the lowest active cases have been all year.

Ottawa Public Health reported 43 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for a total of 12,929 since the start of the pandemic.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 has dropped to its lowest level since early January.

OPH says there are 19 people in hospital with COVID-19, down from 25 on Tuesday. Five people remain in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 30s, one is in their 40s (this person is in the ICU), four are in their 50s, four are in their 60s (one is in the ICU), three are in their 70s (two in the ICU), four are in their 80s (one is in the ICU), and two are 90 or older.

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 52,504 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Tuesday and 41,725 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said 1,454 swabs were taken at local assessment centres on Tuesday and labs performed 7,452 tests.

The average positivity rate for the week of Feb. 3 to 9 was 1.5 per cent, down from 1.6 per cent for the week of Feb. 1 to 7.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 26 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Four new cases (1,004 total cases)

10-19 years-old: One new case (1,693 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (2,937 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (1,923 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (1,797 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Five new cases (1,660 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (1,007 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (615 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (679 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (440 total cases)

Unknown: One new case (4 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Two new case

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark Public Health: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Eight new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 26 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

One new outbreak was declared at Charles H. Hulse Public School on Wednesday.

There are three active community outbreaks, linked to a health workplace, a distribution centre (NEW) and a warehouse.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Bishop Hamilton Montessori School Centre educatif La Clementine (École Marie-Curie) Charles H. Hulse Public School (NEW) Cornerstone Children's Centre Greely Elementary School Mothercraft Ottawa home child care - 32715 Playtime Daycare Centre – Licensed Childcare

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Garden Terrace Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Group Home – 32432 Heritage Retirement Manoir Marochel Montfort Long-term Care Centre Oakpark Retirement Community Residence St. Louis Richmond Care Home Shelter - 28778 Shelter - 29677 Shelter - 29770 Shelter - 29860 Shelter - 32296 Shelter - 32620 St. Patrick's Home The Edinburgh Retirement Residence Valley Stream Retirement Residence Villa Marconi

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).