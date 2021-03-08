Multiple schools on Vancouver Island are reporting new COVID-19 exposures this week.

Three schools in Nanaimo – Bayview Elementary, Nanaimo and District Secondary and Wellington Secondary – all reported exposures to the virus on both March 1 and 2.

Khowhemun Elementary in Duncan is also reporting exposures on those days, while Quamichan Middle School in Duncan had an exposure on March 2 only.

Oceanside Elementary in Parksville is reporting a new exposure for March 1, after earlier reported exposures on Feb. 26 and 26.

There are currently 18 Vancouver Island schools on the Island Health exposure list.

When there is an exposure in an island school, health officials contact everyone who may have been at risk directly and instruct them to self-isolate or monitor for symptoms as necessary.

"If you have not been contacted by public health, then please be assured that your child did not have a high-risk exposure, and they should continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms," Island Health says on its school exposures webpage.