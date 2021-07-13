New COVID-19 infections reported in two young Simcoe County residents

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no further deaths.

The health unit says a Midland boy and Innisfil girl, both under the age of 18, tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 41 active cases, including four hospitalizations.

STEP 3 STARTS FRI. JULY 16

As COVID-19 case counts decline, the region is preparing to enter the third and final step of Ontario's gradual reopening.

Starting Friday, all businesses will be able to welcome residents back, with some restrictions in place, such as capacity limitations.

Complete details on Step 3 Reopening is available here.

SIMCOE MUSKOKA VACCINATIONS

Vaccination efforts continue across Simcoe Muskoka, with more walk-in clinics opening daily at various locations to help residents get their first or second doses.

As of Tuesday, 67 per cent of eligible residents have had their first shot, while 41 per cent have had both.

Those numbers breakdown to show that 77 per cent of adults 18 and older have had at least their first dose, while 61 per cent of children 12 to 17 have had their first dose.

The region's top doctor has said he believes the province would want 80 to 90 per cent of students fully vaccinated before reopening schools.

However, the province has yet to indicate whether those stipulations would impact the return to in-person learning.

Complete information on how to book a vaccine appointment and where to find a clinic is available here.