The City of Ottawa says a staff member at a City-run long-term care home has tested positive for COVID-19, putting the home into a facility-wide outbreak.

A single positive COVID-19 case in a staff member or resident of a long-term care home is all that is required under public health guidelines to declare a COVID-19 outbreak.

The City said in a memo Thursday evening that a worker at the Centre d’accueil Champlain on Perrier Avenue tested positive.

"Staff are working with Ottawa Public Health (OPH) to ensure that appropriate testing takes place. Communications have been provided to staff, residents, and family members today," said Donna Gray, General Manager of Community and Social Services.

Gray said the following measures are in place at the home:

Residents are in isolation

Ensuring all staff working in the home are wearing masks and appropriate personal

protective equipment (PPE) when providing direct care

Testing contacts of the confirmed individual, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic

Providing additional training and support for all staff specific to outbreaks

Disinfecting all work areas to ensure the health and safety of our staff and residents and implementing additional environment services supports to disinfect the entire home area

Designated caregivers can still visit the homes, with additional measures in place

The home is also:

Not permitting staff and visitors who do not pass screening processes to enter the home

Implementing enhanced cleaning of common areas and high touch surfaces

Encouraging staff to maintain physical distance between co-workers

Centre d'accueil Champlain is the only one of the four City-run long-term care homes with an active case of COVID-19. There are 19 additional COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care homes, retirement homes, and other congregant settings, according to Ottawa Public Health.