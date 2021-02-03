Two new COVID-19 outbreaks were declared at Metro Vancouver health-care facilities Wednesday, including at a hospital that suffered two previous outbreaks last year.

Fraser Health says Burnaby Hospital has a new outbreak of the disease in a medicine unit after nine patients recently tested positive.

The outbreak is limited to one unit, which has been closed to admissions.

"Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff and patients," the health authority said in a statement.

"The emergency department at Burnaby Hospital remains open and there has been no impact to any other areas of the hospital."

All patients in the impacted unit have been notified, Fraser Health says.

Late last year the hospital managed two other outbreaks as well as a fire believed to be arson. That fire led to some people being forced to leave the building, and the emergency department couldn't admit patients temporarily.

At the time, health officials said the evacuations related to he fire may have contributed to the spread of the disease.

Fraser Health also announced an outbreak Wednesday at CareLife Fleetwood in Surrey. At that facility, one resident and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The care home is owned and operated by Fraser Health and the resident and staff members are in self-isolation. Enhanced control and cleaning measures have been implemented.