Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a new COVID-19 outbreak at Health Sciences North’s Ramsey Lake Health Centre.

Health officials say this latest outbreak is affecting the seventh floor (7B), North Tower.

Currently, two other outbreaks are contained at the hospital including one on the fourth floor (south tower) and one on the sixth floor (south tower) however there is no evidence of ongoing transmission.

Public Health or Health Sciences North will directly contact anyone identified as a close contact and will provide further direction.

“The need for everyone to monitor and screen for COVID-19 symptoms daily and to stay home when ill is critical in limiting the spread of the virus. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please take it seriously, and get tested,” said Stacey Laforest, Director, Health Protection Division, Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

Public Health says it is actively working with the hospital to investigate the outbreak and ensure patients and staff are protected.

This is a developing story...