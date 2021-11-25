New COVID-19 outbreak recorded at Metro Vancouver hospital

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been recorded at a Metro Vancouver hospital.

According to Providence Health Care, 10 patients in two units at St. Paul's Hospital in downtown Vancouver have tested positive for the disease.

No further details were provided by Vancouver Coastal Health, but a bulletin on the authority's site says restrictions were implemented on Nov. 22. The emergency department remains open, however.

As of Wednesday, the provincial health ministry said there were 10 active outbreaks in health-care facilities. However, the outbreak at St. Paul's was not included in the province's list.

Other hospitals managing outbreaks in B.C. include Abbotsford Regional Hospital, Ridge Meadows Hospital and Royal Inland Hospital.

COVID-19 rates in the province are falling, with the seven-day average dipping to 380 Wednesday. As of that update, 318 infectious coronavirus patients were in hospital, with 109 of them in intensive care.