New COVID-19 restrictions expected to impact Windsor-Essex residents and businesses

Windsor-Essex residents and businesses are expecting to learn more about possible restrictions being put into place by the provincial government.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement on Monday following a cabinet meeting yesterday on possible new COVID-19 restrictions, including shutting down indoor dining, tighter gathering limits and further school closures.

CTVNewsWindsor.ca will have the announcement live at 11 a.m.

The Ford government met on Sunday to discuss the possible new measures in order to protect hospital capacity and deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the highly-contagious Omicron variant, sources told CTV News Toronto.

As of Sunday, Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 29 people with COVID in hospital, 26 of them are being primarily treated for the virus. There are 14 vaccinated COVID patients and 12 unvaccinated. There are four COVID patients in the ICU - three are unvaccinated patient and one fully vaccinated.

The cabinet discussed banning indoor dining, lowering indoor and outdoor gathering limits, and decreasing capacity at essential retail to 50 per cent and 25 per cent for non-essential retail, sources said.

Sources said the government is also considering putting limits on gyms and personal care services, as well as banquet halls and weddings. It is also looking into cancelling ticketed events and closing in-person schools/implementing virtual learning for two weeks.

If the measures are approved, the government is planning to implement them as early as Wednesday and will be in place for three weeks before they are reassessed, sources said.

Windsor-Essex was also part of a province-wide lockdown this time last year. Grey-Lockdown measures went into effect on Dec. 16, 2020 and restrictions were eased on Feb. 12, 2021, when the region went back into the red zone, with the reopening of indoor dining, gyms and salons with restrictions and capacity limits.

CTV Windsor will have local reaction as the information is released.

With files from CTVNewsToronto.ca.