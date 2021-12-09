New COVID-19 restrictions for businesses in Kingston, Ont.

With the COVID-19 Omicron variant officially in Kingston, Ont. and cases reaching new heights in the region, the local health unit is putting new restrictions in place for businesses in an effort to curb spread.

In a 'letter of instruction' sent to businesses Thursday, the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Health Unit says that businesses will have to comply with increased screening, similar to what’s being done in schools.

Not complying could come with a hefty price tag as well.

Active screening will need to be done in businesses like restaurants, bars and gyms. That could include asking residents if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, either by phone before they arrive, or by email, or on paper in a checklist.

On Thursday, medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza said they’ve found COVID-19 transmission is happening as people go out, even if they were experiencing symptoms.

"The pattern of spread we’ve seen so far with Delta, indicated there’s certain risk behaviours that are link to spread in clusters, even in immunized populations."

Staff will also need to be actively screened before they come into work.

Other restrictions look to focus on mask mandates, including requiring patrons to wear a mask at all times, except to consume food or drink. In addition, all patrons must be sitting when consuming food or drink.

The rules come into effect Saturday at 12 a.m. Any business not following the rules could face a fine up to $100,000.