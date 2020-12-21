Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 Monday as new measures meant to prevent any possible surge of COVID-19 over the holiday period took effect across the province.

The restrictions, first announced last week, were implemented as the number of reported active COVID-19 infections in the province dropped to 38.

Beginning Monday and until Jan. 10, in-person dining at restaurants in the Halifax area will remain closed, while restaurants and licensed establishments in the rest of the province will have to stop service by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m.

Indoor gatherings provincewide are capped at 10 people and retail stores across Nova Scotia are required to limit the number of shoppers to 25 per cent of legal capacity. Long-term care residents are allowed two designated caregivers while seniors facilities can permit limited visits by family members.

The province is asking citizens to avoid unnecessary travel throughout the province and is recommending that if people need to travel, that they go directly to their final destination and stay there.

Health officials said one of the new cases reported Monday is in the Halifax area and the other is in the western health zone. Both cases involve close contacts of previously reported cases. No one is currently in hospital with the disease.

Late Sunday, the Nova Scotia Health Authority warned of a potential COVID-19 exposure during an Air Canada flight on Friday from Montreal to Halifax. Passengers on flight 7560 in rows 15 to 21 and in seats A, B and C are asked to immediately book a COVID-19 test.

Meanwhile, the province announced that Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, is the recipient of the 2020 Lieutenant Governor's Award for Excellence in Public Administration.

The medal is awarded annually to someone in public administration who exhibits the "highest standard of excellence, dedication and accomplishment."

"Throughout his career, Dr. Strang has placed the health of Nova Scotians at the forefront of his work, developing and implementing policies with our well-being in mind," Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc said in a news release Monday.

"His commitment to the health of all Nova Scotians has never been more evident than during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is a most deserving recipient of this year's award."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020.