New COVID-19 testing centre in Nepean opening Monday

Ottawa Public Health says a new COVID-19 assessment centre is opening Monday in Nepean.

The new site will be at the Howard Darwin Centennial Arena at 1765 Merviale Rd.

The assessment centre will take appointments for COVID-19 testing for anyone four years of age or older. It will operate seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says this site will be open for at least two weeks to meet a rising demand for tests as cases climb.

You can book an appointment by calling 1-877-232-8828 and selecting option 2 for ‘test booking’. The phone line is available in French and English and operates from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. If you need to cancel an appointment, you're asked to call the same number.

The following testing centres are open for appointments on Easter Monday:

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Moodie: 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre - Ray Friel: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Park Arena: 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena: 8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

NEW - COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Howard Darwin Centennial Arena: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Centretown Community Health Centre: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sandy Hill Community Health Centre: 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Somerset West Community Health Centre: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

For more information on how to book a COVID-19 test, visit Ottawa Public Health's website.