New COVID-19 testing site lands in Winnipeg airport

A new COVID-19 testing site offering some same-day results is opening at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) said the new testing site, which opened on Monday, is being operated by Canadian medical research and biotech company CardiAI.

"CardiAI’s new testing site at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport offers travellers a convenient location to obtain COVID-19 tests needed for travel,” Barry Rempel, president and CEO of WAA, said in a news release.

“The pandemic has changed our industry and the addition of CardiAI assists travellers in meeting current testing requirements for international travel at a fair market price, while also opening the door for future services to serve the community.”

The WAA said CardiAI is operating testing laboratories in Calgary, Vancouver and Mississauga.

The new facility at the airport in Winnipeg is located right in the terminal building, and will be offering multiple different COVID-19 tests, some of which will provide same-day results.

The site will be available seven days a week from 3:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for rapid antigen tests which will cost $59 plus tax per test. The RT-PCR tests can be done at the facility Monday to Friday for $149 plus tax per test.

The site will be open for walk-ins and will also take scheduled appointments. Those looking to book an appointment or ask questions can contact CardiAI by email or call 1(800) 403-8122.

More information about the site can be found online.