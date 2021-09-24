New COVID-19 testing site opens in downtown Victoria

As B.C. grapples with the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Island Health has opened a new COVID-19 testing and collection site in Victoria.

The new testing site opened Friday at the Victoria Conference Centre, located at 720 Douglas St.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or similar cold and flu symptoms, can book a COVID-19 test at the conference centre by calling 1-844-901-8442.

The call centre is open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily, and the testing centre itself is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Island Health notes that drop-in testing is not available at the Victoria Conference Centre.

"Please have your personal health number (or your child’s) available when booking a test and when arriving at the collection site," said the health authority in a release Friday.

Island Health adds that mouth rinse and gargle tests are available for both children and adults when testing for COVID-19 at the conference centre.

"Our thanks to the Victoria Conference Centre and the City of Victoria for continuing to support Island Health’s ongoing pandemic response," said the health authority.