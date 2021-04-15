New COVID-19 vaccination clinic opening in Cambridge

Another COVID-19 vaccination clinic is opening in Waterloo Region.

The Cambridge North Dumfries Ontario Health Team vaccination clinic is set to open its doors to patients next Tuesday at Langs on 1145 Concession Road in Cambridge.

According to a Thursday news release, the health team is made up of 32 other agencies and health services from across the region, including some who are already participating in vaccinations.

Many health professionals who helped with a previous clinic at Langs for those 80 and over will return for the new clinic.

Anyone who has pre-registered for a COVID-19 vaccination is able to choose the location when it’s their turn to book times. Appointments at Langs will be available from Monday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those eligible to pre-register for a vaccine in Waterloo Region can do so online.