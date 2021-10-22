New COVID-19 vaccination policy for visitors to Ottawa's four long-term care homes

Visitors to the four municipal long-term care homes in Ottawa will soon need to be fully vaccinated or undergo COVID-19 testing each time they visit the facility.

The city of Ottawa unveiled a new COVID-19 vaccination policy for visitors to long-term care homes on Friday evening, saying it will be "additional safety precautions" for visitors.

Starting Nov. 15, all visitors, including designated caregivers, will need to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

Visitors who do not provide proof of full immunization will need to adhere to additional precautions, including;

Undergo rapid antigen testing each day they visit

Wear additional personal protective equipment (masks and gowns)

Remain in the resident’s room at all times

"These new measures will ensure the greatest level of protection for all residents and staff, whose health and safety are our top priority," said Donna Gray, general manager of Ottawa's community and social services.

The city of Ottawa requires all staff, students, volunteers and support workers in the four long-term care homes to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.