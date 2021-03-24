B.C. largest health authority has announced where some of its mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be, with malls and rec centres being used to immunize locals.

In a news release Tuesday, Fraser Health said it had opened five mass vaccination clinics in Chilliwack, Cloverdale, South Surrey, Delta and Coquitlam. Those eligible for a dose can start booking now for appointments at the clinics starting on Monday, except for the location in Delta, which is already open.

The new clinics are at:

Chilliwack Mall

Cloverdale Recreation Centre

South Surrey Recreation Centre

Coquitlam Poirier Forum

North Delta Recreation Centre

The health authority says the new clinics will support current immunization plans and will remain open through Phases 3 and 4 in the coming months.

"As vaccine distribution is set to ramp up, the city is proud to do its part in supporting Fraser Health’s safe vaccination rollout by offering the gymnasium space at these three civic facilities," said Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum in a news release.

"Vaccinating over 600,000 residents is no small feat, but we are confident that by offering these large distribution centres, everyone who wants to be immunized will have access to one near their home."

As well, Fraser Health says work is underway to open additional clinics in other areas of the health authority.

Those clinics will be at:

Langley Events Centre

Fortius Sport and Health in Burnaby

Anvil Centre in New Westminster

Guildford Recreation Centre in Surrey

Fraser Health says as new clinics are opened, some that are currently operating may later close. An updated list of clinic locations is available online.

With files from The Canadian Press