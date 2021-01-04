The Porcupine Health Unit reported Monday one new COVID-19 case among residents in the health unit area. The person is from the Timmins area, and the source of infection is under investigation.

There have now been 133 COVID cases in the health unit's coverage area. New cases have been reported each day since Jan. 2. A total of five new cases were reported on New Year's Eve.

"Public health will notify all close contacts directly," the health unit said in a news release. "If you are not contacted by public health, you are not considered a close contact. Regardless of an announcement of a case, everyone is reminded to stay home if they have symptoms and get tested."

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.