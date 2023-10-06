New COVID vaccines have arrived in Manitoba

The newly-approved COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Manitoba.

The Manitoba government released a respiratory virus update on Friday, saying the first shipments of the updated COVID and seasonal flu vaccines are now being sent throughout the province.

The first shipments are going out to high-priority locations, including personal care homes. The vaccines will be more widely available in the next few weeks.

The province noted that Manitobans can get their COVID and flu shots soon as they are available. Manitoba’s online vaccine finder will be updated with new locations and clinics. https://www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/vaccine.html#finder

Those who are looking to get their vaccines can book directly with a pharmacy or clinic, use the online booking tool, call 1-844-626-8222 or attend community vaccine clinics. https://patient.petal-health.com/login?groupId=6032

The province notes that last year’s respiratory virus season affected many young kids, and recommends the seasonal flu vaccine for those aged six months to under five years old.

COVID and flu vaccines are especially important for those who are at high risk, including those over the age of 65; long-term care home residents; those with underlying medical conditions; anyone who is pregnant or breastfeeding; and those who provide essential community services.

The Manitoba government notes that it is safe and effective to receive more than one vaccine at a time.

CTV News Winnipeg reported last month that Health Canada approved the use of Moderna’s Spikevax XBB.1.5. vaccine for those over the age of six months. This vaccine formulation targets the subvariant XBB.1.5, which is a strain that was first detected in Canada in November 2022 and has given rise to EG.5.