New cruise route will take you from Toronto to New York City

To avoid the chaos unraveling at Toronto Pearson Airport, travellers can opt to take a luxury boat ride to New York City instead.

There's a cruise ship now transporting passengers from Toronto to New York City on a 13-day journey.

The Viking Cruise starts in Toronto and travels along the St. Lawrence River towards Trois-Rivières, Quebec where the ship makes its first stop.

It then pushes forward to Quebec City and Saguenay, Quebec where historic sites, such as the Château Frontenac and Place Royale, can be visited.

The last two Quebec stops spotlight local wildlife. The cruise will visit Sept-Îles, Quebec where voyagers can go salmon fishing and Cap-aux-Meules, Quebec where there’s seal and bird watching on Brion Island.

Moving onto the Maritimes, the ship will arrive on Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island where travellers can visit one of the province’s biggest draws – the farmhouse that inspired Lucy Maud Montgomery to write her famous novel Anne of Green Gables.

On day 11, the second maritime stop will arrive in Halifax, Nova Scotia. There, visitors can travel along the Lighthouse Route to Peggy’s Cove.

Finally, after a day of sailing the Atlantic, the cruise will arrive in New York City.

There’s two more cruise dates scheduled for this summer with prices starting at a whopping $11,695.