New CTV National News anchor got start in northern Ontario

Following Monday's shocking news about long-time CTV National News Anchor Lisa LaFlamme's departure, CTV Northern Ontario speaks to the man who will be taking over her role.

The news about LaFlamme's abrupt exit was released in a video on Twitter, followed by a statement from the company saying it is taking the show and the role in a "different direction."

Her replacement, Omar Sachedina, was announced shortly after.

Sachedina is a veteran correspondent who got his start in broadcasting at CTV News in Timmins.

He is familiar with the chief anchor role after filling in often.

Sachedina spoke to CTV News at 6 Anchor Brendan Connor from San Francisco in a live video interview Monday night about his reaction to the change.

"What I can tell you is that commitment to quality journalism is something that's not going to change," he said.

"And one of the things that I look forward to every day is our afternoon editorial call. There is a free exchange of ideas and I just mentioned the dynamic and the exceptional intelligent team that we have and each of those people brings a certain perspective to the table. And what I most admire is that sometimes those discussions can be animated, they can be passionate, but that's the way it should be. People should be able to speak with conviction for the stories that matter to them and that's certainly something that's going to continue."

Sachedina begins his new role Sept. 5.

LaFlamme spent more than 30 years with CTV News, the last 11 as the chief anchor and senior editor of the national news.