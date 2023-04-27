New cycling app geared specifically for Waterloo Region, Guelph

A new map app geared specifically for cyclists in Waterloo Region and Guelph is set to hit the app store soon.

The new app called CyclingGuide is created by software consultancy Zeitspace.

“What we found is the other apps don't necessarily do great cycling directions,” Mark Connolly, partner with Zeitspace, said.

The app looks to help people find the best local routes on two wheels.

“CyclingGuide isn't aimed at experts. It's aimed at people who would like to ride more in their daily lives,” Connolly said.

The app starts by showing users where they are. With the tap of a finger, cyclists are given the proper guidance on where to go that best suits their bike.

It was created out of frustration with other way-finding apps, even ones made specifically for cyclists, which can have a lack of accessible routes and ones that don't include bike trails at all.

Through the testing phase, developers have used feedback from the community to make the experience more user-friendly.

“Last summer, on some of the test rides, I found myself on trails we should not be riding on,” Connolly said.

The app uses input from groups like Cycle Waterloo Region and OpenStreetMap -- a geographic database.

Users of CyclingGuide are presented with several alternative routes.

“We divide cities’ roads and trails and so on into stress levels,” said Amy Colford, a software developer with Zeitspace said.

The routes are colour-coded based on someone's cycling comfort level.

The app defaults to the lowest stress level rather than the shortest path.

Thanks to feedback from the cycling community, routes are constantly updated, especially ones people find issues with.

“Over time, we discovered those very quickly because you route someone onto it, and they're like 'I'm not doing that,' and they tell us,” Colford said.

The free app is set to roll out within the next couple of weeks.