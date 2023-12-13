New data from Narrative Research shows stress levels in Canada are on the rise

According to Margaret Chapman from Narrative Research, stress levels in our country are on the rise, which is further back up by a new study released this week.

“Very, very few say they have no stress, or are less stressed than a year ago,” said Chapman.

The study shows that:

40 per cent of Canadians say their personal level of stress is greater than it was last year.

58 per cent notice others around them are more stressed.

47 per cent of Atlantic Canadians are more stressed than they were in 2022.

As for the possible reasons why, Chapman says it could be linked to personal finances.

“They often talk about housing, the cost-of-living, inflation and healthcare,” said Chapman. “People are struggling financially and undoubtedly that contributes to a level of stress.”

The Narrative Research study also showed that 52 per cent of millennials are more stressed now than last year.

Younger people in their 20’s and 30’s, are struggling in numerous ways.

Psychologist Dayna Lee-Baggley offered a basic mechanism to help alleviate stress, which is to search for small victories in life on a daily basis.

“Finding ways to have little moments of joy.” said Lee-Baggley. “And, finding ways to have little moments of connection and finding ways to know that those things matter, and it’s especially important when life feels uncertain.”

Chapman said these latest statistics help provide a very good reminder.

“We should take a step back, and take a deep breath and find ways to reduce stress,” said Chapman.