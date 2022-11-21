New data highlights B.C.'s role in Canada's 16-year-high homicide rate

Canada’s homicide rate has reached a 16-year high, and rising numbers in British Columbia are partly to blame, according to the latest national data.

A report by the Canadian Centre for Justice and Community Safety Statistics shows 788 homicides were reported nationwide in 2021.

That means the national rate increased by three per cent to 2.06 homicides per 100,000 population, representing the highest rate since 2005.

The authors of the Statistics Canada report define homicides as first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter and infanticide. They released their findings Monday morning, noting “this overall increase in the number of homicides in Canada was associated mainly with increases since 2020 in Ontario (277 homicides; +37) and British Columbia (125 homicides; +25).”

British Columbia is in a three-way tie with Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador for the largest percentage rise in homicide rate in 2021.

It’s the second consecutive year B.C. has reported an increase of this kind, and the third year in a row that national numbers have risen. By contrast, neighbouring Alberta reported 23 fewer homicides in 2020, marking one of the largest decreases in the country.

The census metropolitan area of Vancouver is singled out as the region with the largest annual increase in the number of homicides, after reporting 60 homicides, which is 14 more than the number in 2020. The region spans B.C.’s Lower Mainland, from Bowen Island in the west to Aldergrove further east.

Twenty-nine of the reported homicides were gang-related, which is 13 more than the year before and makes Vancouver’s census metropolitan area the region with the largest rise in victims of that crime.

Following Toronto, Vancouver came in second when it comes to the highest number of homicides against racialized people (28).

The report emphasizes that homicides accounted for less than 0.2 per cent of all police-reported violent crimes in 2021, and remain "relatively rare events" in Canada.

“Nevertheless, the occurrence of homicide is generally regarded as an important benchmark for community safety and well-being. Policy makers in Canada and abroad look at the incidence of homicides to assess the extent of violence in society, and to determine the appropriate response,” the report explains.

The latest data follows a rare press conference by B.C.’s newly-elected premier David Eby on Sunday, when he announced the “Safer Communities Action Plan” to deal with the province’s public safety issues.

Focusing on repeat offenders, expanding counseling and mental health response teams, and laying out a smoother route from emergency crisis response to long-term treatment are some of the key components of the strategy.

CTV News has reached out to police in Vancouver, as well as Canada’s public safety minister for comment on the findings, but has not received any responses yet.