New data reveals where Toronto speed cameras have been issuing the most tickets

The threat of receiving a speeding ticket in the mail continues to not deter motorists in Toronto from driving above the posted limit.

According to the latest data, Toronto’s 50 Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) devices, which are located throughout the city, near schools, in what are known as designated Community Safety Zones, issued more than 54,000 tickets in the months of April and May.

In April, they handed out 34,152 tickets, with the one on Mill Road, north of Burnhamthorpe Road, in Etobicoke Centre issuing the most at 5,545 or roughly 16 per cent of all tickets.

That month, there were 2,626 repeat offenders, with the most frequent one receiving 14 tickets for speeding at that location.

The city said the number of tickets handed out in April is comparatively higher than other months as more arterial roads were included in this round of locations during increased traffic volumes and better road conditions.

In May, the cameras handed out 20,052 tickets, with the one on Parkside Drive, south of Algonquin Avenue, in Parkdale-High Park issuing the most at 2,845 or roughly 14 per cent of all tickets.

That month, there were 1,150 repeat offenders, with the most frequent one receiving 11 tickets for speeding on Redgrave Drive, west of Martin Grove Road, also in Etobicoke.

The city said the number of tickets issued in May was comparatively lower as Toronto’s ASE devices were rotated to the fifth and current round of locations throughout May and June.

“With more than 54,000 automated speed enforcement tickets issued in April and May, we are sending a clear message that speeding will not be tolerated in our city. Whether or not there is a speed camera or police officer doing traffic enforcement, I urge every driver in the city to follow the law – obey the posted speed limit and all rules of the road,” Mayor John Tory said in a July 26 release.

First installed in neighbourhoods across Toronto in July 2020, Automated Speed Enforcement devices aim to help reduce speeding in areas with safety concerns, encourage a wide-ranging deterrent effect, and raise public awareness about the need to slow down and obey posted speed limits. They are designed to compliment other Vision Zero methods and strategies, including engineering measures, education initiatives, and traditional police enforcement.

Two speed photo radars are installed in each ward. Their locations are selected based on where there are issues with speed and collisions, and signs are posted in advance at all new sites to warn drivers.

Fines issued for speeding are determined under Schedule D of the Provincial Offences Act. Offenders must also pay a victim fine surcharge and any applicable court costs. Automated Speeding Enforcement tickets do not incur any demerit points and do not affect a person’s driving record.

Tickets issued to drivers who are caught speeding by more than 50 kilometres per hour or more over the limit are processed by the city.

Under provincial regulations, there is no set fine or out-of-court settlement for charges related to excessive speeding, instead registered vehicle owners are summoned to appear in court.

So far, 430 such charges have been laid since enforcement began more than two years ago.

The highest excessive speed recorded to date was 146 km/h in a 50 km/h speed limit zone in Etobicoke North, on Martin Grove Road, north of Garfella Drive.