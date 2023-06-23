New data shines more light on financial struggles facing Metro Vancouver businesses

Many businesses in Metro Vancouver can't afford to expand because of financial pressures. according to the findings of the Canadian survey of Business Conditions.

The survey reveals that a growing number of owners can't afford to take on more debt to scale up their operations, citing the uncertainty of future sales and a rise in operating costs.

Christianne Hayward, the founder of Christianne's Lyceum of Literature and Art, is one of many local business owners who are struggling financially.

She used to only spend a couple of hours of her day worrying about the finances of her businesses, but it now takes up the majority of it.

"I never go to bed easy. I'm always worrying,” she told CTV News.

She started her business in 2007, offering arts and literature workshops and classes for kids and teens, but her once booming business, which would give out scholarships to students, is struggling.

"Families are having to work two jobs in order to live in this city. It's a very expensive city to live in,” Hayward said.

She had to relocate because of rising rent and is now looking into fundraising to keep her business afloat.

She said she constantly fears having to permanently close up.

"Anyone who knows me knows that I am a fighter, and I will always give to the city. I believe in it. But it's tough,” she said.

She's not the only one in that tough spot.

The survey found that the number of businesses in a position to take on more debt dropped by 8 per cent compared to a few months ago.

And the number of businesses that cited uncertainty in future sales as the reason more than doubled, rising to 42 per cent from 17 per cent when compared to the previous quarter.

"The kind of challenges they're facing increases around operating expenses, also increasing costs to their business, decreasing profitability, and decrease of cash reserves. So it's clear that they're under some significant financial pressure,” said Bridgitte Anderson, the CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

She’s calling on the government to offer some sort of relief for those who are struggling before they have to shut down entirely.

“Think about some of the help that was offered to these small and medium businesses through loans from the government during the pandemic,” she said. “They’re now facing a situation where those loans are due. And many of these small and medium businesses are saying, ‘We don’t have the ability to pay these back quite yet,’'" Anderson said.

“So the federal government could look into a short extension, rather than having the deadline this year, pushing it out another six to 12 months.”