New data shows cystic fibrosis increasing in Saskatchewan

New data from Cystic Fibrosis Canada shows there are more people living with cystic fibrosis in Saskatchewan today than 20 years ago.

According to Cystic Fibrosis Canada’s most recent data from 2019, there are more than 4,300 Canadians living with cystic fibrosis (CF). In Saskatchewan, there are 126 people with CF.

“And that is actually, from the past 20 years, that’s a 27 per cent increase,” said Kelly Grover, president and CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Canada

CF is an inherited disease that causes damage to the respiratory and digestive systems. There is currently no cure for CF.

“It really impacts the ability of your mucus to move in and out of your body,” said Grover. “It thickens in people with CF, and it gets sticky and stuck, so bacteria will stick in there, in your lungs for example, and you get many infections.”

Grover said CF is the most common fatal genetic disease and it is progressively debilitating.

“Unlike other diseases or illnesses, CF requires you to do a ton of work to manage it. So, each day, people are doing up to two hours of treatments to manage their disease,” said Grover.

May is Cystic Fibrosis Awareness month.

