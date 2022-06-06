New data shows inflation costs forcing Canadians to go hungry: Food Banks Canada

According to new data collected by Food Banks Canada more people are facing hunger and food insecurity due to a rise in inflation and housing costs.

The organization’s data shows that 1 in 5 Canadians reported going hungry. That's an estimated 7 million people.

23 per cent reported that they are purposely eating less than they should because they don’t have enough money for food.

Since costs aren’t expected to go down any time soon the severity of food insecurity is expected to increase.

"Inflation alone this last year is costing a family a thousand dollars more than last year," said Glen Pearson, the co-director of the London Food Bank. "We help 3600 families a month."

According to Pearson food bank locations across the province are expecting an influx of people this summer, which is a time when less people tend to donate.

"We’re already up in record territory after 30 years. So we’re going to have to let the public know that these needs are increasing."

61 percent of Canadians see the cost of housing to be their biggest obstacle preventing them from affording food.

