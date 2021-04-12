New date announced for Trevor Noah show at Calgary's Saddledome

Already rescheduled to summer 2021 because of the pandemic, the Calgary stop for Trevor Noah's Sorry Not Sorry Tour has again been moved due to COVID-19, this time to June 17, 2022.

The announcement was made Monday.

The show was originally set for June 19, 2020 then rescheduled to June 11, 2021 before being rescheduled once again.

Ticket holders have until May 12 to choose whether they want a refund.

Organizers say all refunds are final.

It's the latest in a number of high profile shows that have been rescheduled at the Saddledome, including Rage Against the Machine, announced last week.

Noah, who hosts the Daily Show, also hosted the Grammy's last month.