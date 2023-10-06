New date set for delayed Percy Street Bridge replacement

After weeks of delays, a new date has been set for the replacement of the Percy Street Bridge on Highway 417.

According to the contractor, Kiewit Dufferin Midtown Partnership (KDMP), the work will take place between Oct. 19 and 24.

All lanes of Highway 417 will be closed from 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, and are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Eastbound lanes of the highway will be closed from Carling to Metcalfe. Westbound lanes will be closed from Metcalfe to Bronson.

Chamberlain Avenue between Percy Street and Bronson Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic, cyclists and pedestrians from Oct. 15 to Nov. 1, KDMP says. Chamberlain had been closed in advance of the planned work earlier this year, but reopened Tuesday because of the delays. Percy Street has remained closed since the summer for work on the bridge. KDMP anticipates it will reopen to pedestrians and cyclists by 7 a.m. Nov. 6.

The bridge was originally supposed to be replaced in August, but has been delayed because of unspecified "technical issues." There has been no word on precisely what caused the issues that led to the delays.

"I think neighbours are relieved. This is the third update that we have had about the bridge being replaced, let's hope the third time is the charm," said Ottawa Centre NDP MPP Joel Harden.

"As you can see, there's no path through here for active transportation, so that means pedestrians, kids going to school, people on bicycles, they’re diverted to Bank or Bronson. We are happy it's going to happen but we just need the communication to be a little bit better."

Maeve Weddle, who lives nearby, says there hasn't been very much communication about what's been going on with the bridge. In the meantime, travel has been much harder.

"You can't get under the bridge by foot or by bike. It's hard to get out of the area when you're going downtown," Weddle said. "I go up to Kent Street, but then you're on Kent, which is not great on a bike ... so then you have to find your way to a safer street. So, it's not just the time, but it's the fact that there was a nice bike route there and now we don’t really have one."

Harden says better communication is needed.

"What I would ask my friends at the Ministry of Transportation is - let's give some good clear updates to neighbours," he said. "Three attempts at this makes me think that something happened here. So hopefully this is ironed out and this actually happens now."

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Natalie van Rooy.