New deal aims to advance cross-border transportation technologies between Ontario and Michigan

A new partnership between the governments of Ontario and Michigan seeks to advance cross-border transportation technologies.

The project will further develop automotive, transportation, and mobility technologies in order to “help people and goods move safely and efficiently across the border by land, air and water,” Vic Fedeli, the Ontario minister of economic development, job creation and trade, said in a news release Wednesday.

"This pioneering collaboration illustrates the combined strengths of Ontario and Michigan as innovation partners at the leading edge of electric, connected, autonomous and mobility technologies."

"This forward-looking approach is essential to ensure our region remains at the forefront of a global industry that is fiercely competitive and continually subject to the forces of technology disruption."

The new initiative builds on a previous collaboration between the governments who combined, account for over $60 billion in trade exports, and have previously established the first cross-border automated vehicle test drive in 2017.

"Ontario is proud to collaborate with our partners in Michigan as global leaders in automotive innovation," said Premier Doug Ford in the release.

"By breaking down barriers to cross-border business and further integrating our research, testing, and supply chains, we will unleash tremendous opportunity for the autotech sector in Ontario and Michigan."

The province’s role will be facilitated through the Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network (AVIN), a venture led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation that seeks to strengthen Ontario’s strong autonomous vehicle technologies industry.

The network is part of the government’s $85 million dollar ‘Driving Prosperity’ initiative which supports research and development in the sector.

The Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit is the most active border crossing in North America and accounts for more than 25 per cent of the $700 billion annual trade between the two countries.

"Michigan is continuing to lead the way in developing, testing and deploying the solutions that will drive the future of transportation and we are excited to partner with the AVIN team in Ontario to secure the Michigan-Ontario border as the place where cross-border innovations in transportation are born,” said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"Through collaborations like this, we can build on Michigan’s strength in automotive manufacturing while creating an environment for technology and mobility-related companies to thrive and grow."

Michigan’s role will be supported through the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and is a key component of the state’s evolving automotive sector.

Similar to Ontario’s AVIN, Whitmer created the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification who, according to the government website, works across state government, academia and private industry to enhance Michigan’s mobility ecosystem, including developing dynamic mobility and electrification policies and supporting the start-up and scale-up of emerging technologies and businesses.

"This collaboration with Ontario is an important acknowledgment of the importance of cross-border movement of goods and people as we work to build a stronger economy through safer, more equitable and environmentally conscious transportation here in Michigan," said Trevor Pawl, the chief mobility officer for the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification.

"Working together with our partners in Ontario, we can set the groundwork, and testbed, for cross-border transportation solutions that improve international crossing throughout the United States and Canada."