New death linked to COVID-19 variant in Manitoba; 295 cases announced Friday

Manitoba health officials announced one new death related to COVID-19 on Friday.

The death is linked to the B.1.1.7 variant and was a man in his 70s from the Winnipeg area.

There have been 974 deaths in Manitoba linked to COVID.

The province's new case count continued to stay high with 295 new cases announced. However, five previously announced cases were removed due to a data correction.

Manitoba's case count has hit 38,729 since March 2020.

The five-day test positivity rate is 7.2 per cent province-wide and 8.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

This is a developing story. More details to come.