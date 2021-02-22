Manitoba has reported 97 new cases of the virus along with two deaths, though no new variants of concern have been identified.

The new deaths reported on Monday, include two women in their 90s from Winnipeg. One of the deaths has been linked to the outbreak at the Charleswood Care Centre.

This brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba to 886.

The new cases reported on Monday include:

four cases in Interlake–Eastern health region;

36 cases in the Northern health region;

one case in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

two cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

54 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

These cases bring Manitoba's total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started to 31,483.

The five-day test positivity rate rose slightly – hitting 5.4 per cent provincially (up from 5.3 per cent on Sunday) and 4.4 per cent in Winnipeg (up from 4.1 per cent on Sunday).

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said a total of four cases of the B.1.1.7. variant – which was first discovered in the United Kingdom – have been reported in the province. No new cases of the variant were reported on Monday.

"Our goal is to slow the introduction of the variants of concern into Manitoba while at the same time increasing our vaccine rollout as the supplies permit," Roussin said.

There were 206 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Monday morning, which includes 128 people who are no longer infectious but still require care. Of the 32 people in intensive care with COVID-19 as of Monday, 18 people are no longer infectious but still need critical care.

There have been a total of 29,378 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Manitoba. The province said there were 1,219 active cases as of Monday.