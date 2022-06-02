New Democrat Catherine Fife re-elected in Waterloo

Waterloo voters are sending New Democrat Catherine Fife back to Queen’s Park for a fourth term.

CTV News' Decision Desk has declared Fife has won the riding.

As of 9:32 p.m., Fife had 46.1 per cent of the vote with 19 out of 63 polls reporting.

Fife was first elected in Waterloo in 2012 in a by-election.

During her time, she has served as the critic for several high-profile files, including Finance and International trade. She is also NDP Caucus Chair.