New design coming for Portage la Prairie Overpass

The Manitoba government will soon unveil the final design for the Portage la Prairie Overpass replacement.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler made the announcement on Friday, saying the existing structure, located at the Trans-Canada Highway and PTH 1A West interchange, was built in 1968.

“The existing bridge has exceeded its design life and has endured several impacts, which have resulted in it currently missing a portion of the bridge,” he said in a news release.

“The new overpass will be built to national standards to better improve safety for motorists and reduce the possibility of future vehicle impacts.”

The province conducted two rounds of public engagement efforts to introduce the project and present interchange alternatives to Manitobans. The project team incorporated feedback from key stakeholders and members of the public into the project.

The province will post the final design online.

This will give Manitobans the chance to learn more about this project, and find out about details regarding construction and how this could affect drivers.

Construction is expected to begin this fall.