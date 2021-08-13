New design coming for Portage la Prairie Overpass
The Manitoba government will soon unveil the final design for the Portage la Prairie Overpass replacement.
Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler made the announcement on Friday, saying the existing structure, located at the Trans-Canada Highway and PTH 1A West interchange, was built in 1968.
“The existing bridge has exceeded its design life and has endured several impacts, which have resulted in it currently missing a portion of the bridge,” he said in a news release.
“The new overpass will be built to national standards to better improve safety for motorists and reduce the possibility of future vehicle impacts.”
The province conducted two rounds of public engagement efforts to introduce the project and present interchange alternatives to Manitobans. The project team incorporated feedback from key stakeholders and members of the public into the project.
The province will post the final design online.
This will give Manitobans the chance to learn more about this project, and find out about details regarding construction and how this could affect drivers.
Construction is expected to begin this fall.
-
Pop-up COVID-19 clinic set for Saturday at TD PlaceA pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, outside Gate 2 near Goodlife Fitness.
-
Ottawa police searching for missing 13-year-old girl, last seen in OrleansOttawa Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
-
Sask. reports 123 new COVID-19 cases, 50 recoveriesSaskatchewan reported 125 new cases on Friday, increasing active cases to 893.
-
Sexual assault suspect sought by police in VaughanPolice are searching for a suspect in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place in Vaughan earlier this week.
-
Feds commit $57M to rehabilitate west runway at YYC Calgary International AirportThe Calgary Airport Authority says an influx of funding from the federal government will ensure the airport remains viable for the decades to come.
-
Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting woman at Markham clinic: policeA massage therapist has been charged in an alleged sexual assault at a rehabilitation clinic in Markham.
-
'It pushes my limits': Kitchener woman to swim across Lake Erie for mental health awarenessA Kitchener woman is attempting to swim across Lake Erie to raise awareness for mental health.
-
Crews investigating plane crash in OrilliaRamara Fire was on scene Friday afternoon after a private plane went down in a lake near Lake St. John's Airport in Orillia.
-
Island Health buys Port McNeill building for new primary care clinicIsland Health, in partnership with other North Island agencies, has purchased a building in Port McNeill to serve as a permanent primary care clinic for the region.