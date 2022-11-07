New designs unveiled for five Guelph playgrounds

The City of Guelph has announced the winning designs for five playgrounds scheduled to be upgraded next year.

Back in May, two designs for each park were shared with the community so residents could vote for their favourite. Those results are now in.

Construction is set to begin in spring 2023, with the new playgrounds open to the public in the fall of 2023.

Here’s a look at the plans:

Goldie Park

63 Memorial Crescent

The new playground at Goldie features four slides, climbers, balance logs with rope, and accessible swings for infants and youth.

Gosling Gardens Park

75 Gosling Gardens

The new playground at Gosling Gardens features four slides, spinners, climbers, game panels, musical chimes and drums, and accessible swings for infants and youth

Herb Markle Park

175 Cardigan Street

The new playground at Herb Markle features three slides, a rock climbing wall, teeter-totter, monkey bars, crawl through tunnel, climbers and accessible swings for infants and youth.

Howden Crescent Park

35 Howden Street

The new playground at Howden features a large, twisted slide, a roller conveyor-style slide (similar to the one at Riverside Park), spinner, junior slides, rock climbing wall, game panels and accessible swings for infants and youth.

Sunny Acres Park

45 Edinburgh Road North

The new playground at Sunny Acres features two slides on the main structure and a roller conveyor-style slide (similar to the one at Riverside Park), monkey bars, climbers, play panels and accessible swings for infants and youth.